FMU women's tennis adds transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion women’s tennis coach Garth Thomson has announced the addition of Julie Martincova of Liberec, Czech Republic, for the 2021-21 school year. Martincova will have three years of eligibility with the Patriots.

Martincova, 5’5”, comes to FMU after playing one season at Eastern Florida State College. She helped lead the Titans to a 6-3 regular-season mark, a fourth-place finish at the NJCAA Region VIII Tournament, and a sixth-place showing at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Arizona. At the national event, Martincova went 1-1 in singles play at the No.5 position and 1-1 at No.3 doubles.

She is a graduate of the Business Academy and Language School Liberec, where she played for coaches Katerina Dulikova and Roman Hajek.

“Julie is a consistent baseline player who has one year experience at a top junior college program,” Thomson said. “She will bring a lot of toughness and a good work ethic to our squad. I look for her to be a top four player in our line-up. We are excited to have her commit and she is a player who will help us move in the right direction as we enter Conference Carolinas in the coming spring.”

Competing with a young roster that included only one senior walk-on, Francis Marion ended its 2021 season with a 4-11 record.