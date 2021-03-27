 Skip to main content
FMU women's tennis beats GSW
FMU women's tennis beats GSW

AMERICUS, Ga. -- The Francis Marion University women's tennis team beat the rain and the Hurricanes as the Patriots claimed a 5-0 road victory over Georgia Southwestern State University on Friday afternoon (March 26) in Peach Belt Conference play.

The Patriots improve to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the PBC. FMU will return to action on Friday at 2 p.m. with a home match against Erskine College.

With precipitation fast approaching the GSW campus on Friday, the decision was made to play singles competition first. Five of the six matches were completed before rain washed away the remainder of the action.

FMU captured straight-set wins (in order) by freshman Camryn Cassetori at No.5 (6-2, 6-3), freshman Nargiza Yakhyaeva at No.6 (6-4, 6-3), sophomore Hermon Mikael at No.1 (6-2, 6-2), freshman Viktoria Leth at No.2 (6-2, 6-3), and sophomore Gabriel Karatantcheva at No.4 (6-2, 7-5).

Leth improves to 10-1 in singles play in 2021, while Hermon picked up her eighth victory of the season.

