FMU women's tennis earns 2nd seed for Conference Carolinas tourney

Patriot Women wrap up second seed with 6-1 road win

TIGERVILLE, SC – After dropping the doubles point, 74th-ranked Francis Marion University rallied to win all six singles matches in straight sets as the Patriots earned a 6-1 road win over North Greenville University, Saturday afternoon (April 23) in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis action.

The victory secures the second seed for Francis Marion (14-5, 9-2) in the upcoming week’s conference tournament. The three-day event will be held at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter. Led by first-year head coach Jay Evans, the Patriots earn a double-bye into the semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. against one of three teams (Erskine or Lees-McRae or Belmont Abbey).

Despite a 6-4 doubles win by junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori at the No.2 position, the Crusaders captured the doubles point with a 7-5 victory at No.1 and 6-3 win at No.3.

The bottom of the FMU ladder then rallied the Patriots. Cassetori evened the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No.6. Her decision was followed by victories from freshman Sophia Hansen (6-1, 6-1) at No.5 and sophomore Julie Martincova (6-2, 6-1) at No.4.

Karatantcheva then clinched the match for FMU with a 6-3, 6-3 win at the No.3 slot.

FMU’s Paige Wise continued her unbeaten freshman campaign (15-0) with a 6-4, 7-5 victory at the top spot, while junior Hermon Mikael won at No.2 with a 6-3, 7-5 score.