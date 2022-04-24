 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FMU women's tennis earns 2nd seed for Conference Carolinas tourney

  • 0

Patriot Women wrap up second seed with 6-1 road win

TIGERVILLE, SC – After dropping the doubles point, 74th-ranked Francis Marion University rallied to win all six singles matches in straight sets as the Patriots earned a 6-1 road win over North Greenville University, Saturday afternoon (April 23) in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis action.

The victory secures the second seed for Francis Marion (14-5, 9-2) in the upcoming week’s conference tournament. The three-day event will be held at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter. Led by first-year head coach Jay Evans, the Patriots earn a double-bye into the semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. against one of three teams (Erskine or Lees-McRae or Belmont Abbey).

Despite a 6-4 doubles win by junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori at the No.2 position, the Crusaders captured the doubles point with a 7-5 victory at No.1 and 6-3 win at No.3.

The bottom of the FMU ladder then rallied the Patriots. Cassetori evened the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No.6. Her decision was followed by victories from freshman Sophia Hansen (6-1, 6-1) at No.5 and sophomore Julie Martincova (6-2, 6-1) at No.4.

People are also reading…

Karatantcheva then clinched the match for FMU with a 6-3, 6-3 win at the No.3 slot.

FMU’s Paige Wise continued her unbeaten freshman campaign (15-0) with a 6-4, 7-5 victory at the top spot, while junior Hermon Mikael won at No.2 with a 6-3, 7-5 score.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert