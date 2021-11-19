FMU women's volleyball reaches Conference Carolinas tourney final

Alaina Emminger led Emmanuel (18-14) with 18 kills and six blocks. The Lions were the second seed from the West Division.

In the fifth set, FMU assumed a 4-2 lead following an Albright kill. Emmanuel then ran off five straight points behind the serving of Kaitlyn Henderson, who led Conference Carolinas in service aces during the regular season.

Now trailing 7-4, the Patriots responded with an 8-1 spurt to grab a 12-8 advantage. Thigpen contributed two kills and a block during the run. After the Lions crept to within 13-11, a serving error by Emmanuel followed by an ace from Gillespie gave FMU the points needed to clinch the victory and advance.

Top open the match, Francis Marion came out with a sizzling start as FMU hit .393 as a team and never trailed in winning the first set. The Patriots raced to a quick 6-1 lead and eventually led 18-8.

Similarly in the second set, FMU took an early 6-2 advantage. The margin would grow to 17-10 after a kill by Arthur. Later, a ball handling error by the Lions put the Patriots up 20-15. However, Emmanuel closed the set with a 10-1 run to even the match at one set apiece.

The third set featured 14 ties and five lead changes. A trio of kills by Davis pushed Francis Marion to a 23-19 lead, but again the Lions would rally to claim a 27-25 win.

Needing a win in set four to keep the match going, junior Madeline Winning snapped an 11-11 deadlock with a kill from a Gillespie set. Later, a 4-0 spurt pushed the FMU lead to 17-12 en route to the 25-20 win.