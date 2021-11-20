FMU women's volleyball wins Conference Carolinas tournament championship

Abigail Durham paced North Greenville (21-9) with 13 kills. The Crusaders were the top seed from the West Division, while the Patriots were the top seed from the East and had beaten NGU 3-0 on the Crusaders’ home court during the regular season.

In the deciding fifth set, a pair of Crusader attacking errors gave FMU a 2-0 advantage. It was the first Patriot lead since the end of the second set. NGU responded with four straight points, only to have Francis Marion answer with three in a row to lead 5-4. Trailing 6-5, Albright pounded out two kills sandwiched around an NGU attack error to put FMU up 8-6.

After the Crusaders drew within 8-7, Thigpen recorded three straight kills (with help from Gillespie) and graduate student Naina Ivanova served an ace to give Francis Marion a 12-7 advantage. After a brief 3-1 North Greenville rally, Thigpen and Davis closed out the match with kills setting off a celebration on the spiking line.

The Patriots scored the opening two points of the match – kills by Arthur and Davis – and never trailed in the first set. That first margin quickly became 7-2, then 13-5, and eventually 18-8 following a service ace by Gillespie. Davis ended the set with a kill for the 25-17 win.