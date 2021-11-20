FMU women's volleyball wins Conference Carolinas tournament championship

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Senior middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen registered four kills late in the fifth set to help lift Francis Marion University to a wild 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 18-25, 15-10 victory over North Greenville University, Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) in the championship match of the 2021 Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Tournament.
Francis Marion improves to 21-10, equaling the most wins in 13 seasons, and wins the conference tournament in its first year as a member. The Patriots earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament and will find out their schedule when the field is announced on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
This will be the Patriots’ fourth-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, joining the 1998, 2005, and 2008 squads.
Thigpen finished with 12 kills on only 22 swings with a .409 hitting percentage and three blocks. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Graduate student Kayla Arthur led FMU with a season-high 16 kills, a .387 hitting percentage, and a team-best four blocks. The Holly Springs, N.C., native is now only 16 kills shy of 1000 for her career. Junior Gracie Davis, an All-Tournament Team selection, added 16 kills, while sophomore Lexi Albright posted her ninth double-double of the season with 10 kills and 15 digs.
Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out a season-high 49 assists, served two aces, and was also named to the All-Tournament Team. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up 14 balls.
Abigail Durham paced North Greenville (21-9) with 13 kills. The Crusaders were the top seed from the West Division, while the Patriots were the top seed from the East and had beaten NGU 3-0 on the Crusaders’ home court during the regular season.
In the deciding fifth set, a pair of Crusader attacking errors gave FMU a 2-0 advantage. It was the first Patriot lead since the end of the second set. NGU responded with four straight points, only to have Francis Marion answer with three in a row to lead 5-4. Trailing 6-5, Albright pounded out two kills sandwiched around an NGU attack error to put FMU up 8-6.
After the Crusaders drew within 8-7, Thigpen recorded three straight kills (with help from Gillespie) and graduate student Naina Ivanova served an ace to give Francis Marion a 12-7 advantage. After a brief 3-1 North Greenville rally, Thigpen and Davis closed out the match with kills setting off a celebration on the spiking line.
The Patriots scored the opening two points of the match – kills by Arthur and Davis – and never trailed in the first set. That first margin quickly became 7-2, then 13-5, and eventually 18-8 following a service ace by Gillespie. Davis ended the set with a kill for the 25-17 win.
In the second set, NGU ran off the first three points, but FMU quickly responded. Trailing 5-4, the Patriots scored five consecutive points, including a pair of aces from Arthur, to go on top 9-5. The advantage grew to 11-7 and later 22-17, before clinching the set on a Crusader attacking error.
North Greenville never trailed in winning the third set. FMU stayed closed and closed a seven-point deficit to 22-19 and then 23-20, but could not complete the comeback.
Likewise in the fourth set, the Crusaders did not trail in winning 25-18 and forcing the fifth set.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Emmanuel 60
FMU 54
Entering the fourth period with the score tied, Emmanuel College (Ga.) exploded for 25 points, including a key 7-0 run, to defeat Francis Marion University 60-54, Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) in the season-opening Conference Carolinas women’s basketball contest for both squads.
Francis Marion (1-2, 0-1) was led by guard Scarlett Gilmore with 15 points and six rebounds. Junior center Zaria Woods and freshman guard Jada Richards each scored nine points, while Woods also hauled down nine rebounds.
FMU sophomore forward Lauryn Taylor registered eight points, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver tallied five points, four assists, and a team-high 10 rebounds.