FMU women's volleyball wins first Conference Carolinas match

After an early Anderson tally by Santiago Alvarez at the 17:05 mark, FMU evened the match at 1-1 at 30:56. Awarded an indirect free kick, Patriot senior Sam Pollard back-heeled the ball to senior midfielder Oliver Peters who’s 29-yard blast found the netting in the upper right portion of the goal.

Francis Marion came out the aggressor in the early part of the second stanza and registered four shots in the first 16 minutes. Patriot defender John Castro volleyed a pass to freshman Nick Huenig on the left side of the penalty and his 8-yard attempt was on target but stopped by Trojan goalkeeper Gal Elyashiv in the 56th minute. Just over a minute later, Pollard dribbled down the far left sideline and crossed the ball into the box. His pass turned into a near score when it angled toward the goal and glanced off the crossbar above a helpless Elyashiv.