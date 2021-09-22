FMU women's volleyball wins first Conference Carolinas match

WILSON, N.C. -- Graduate student setter Naina Ivanova registered 27 assists, five service aces, and eight digs to help Francis Marion University win its first-ever Conference Carolinas match 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 over Barton College, Wednesday evening (Sept. 22).
FMU (5-8, 1-0) will continue Conference Carolinas play on Friday (Sept. 24) with a 6 p.m. home match against the University of Mount Olive. The Patriots will also host Chowan University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the victory over Barton, fifth-year outside hitter Kayla Arthur registered six kills with a team-high .462 hitting percentage and a pair of service aces. Sophomore outside hitter Lexi Albright added nine kills (on only 16 swings) and seven digs, while freshmen libero Zoie Larkins tallied 13 digs and four assists.
The FMU defense held the Bulldogs to a .196 team hitting percentage while recording a .202 hitting percentage. FMU junior outside hitter Gracie Davis chipped in with seven kills and two total blocks.
In the third set of the match, FMU led 24-14 looking to close out the match. After FMU tallied their 24th point, Barton scored eight points and got within two, before senior middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen ended the contest with a kill.
MEN'S SOCCER
Anderson 3
Francis Marion 1
ANDERSON, SC – A second-half penalty kick that also resulted in a red card allowed Anderson University to escape with a 3-1 non-conference victory over Francis Marion University, Wednesday in men’s soccer action.
FMU (2-4-1) will return to Conference Carolinas play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Converse University on Hartzler Field. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students admitted free with ID.
After an early Anderson tally by Santiago Alvarez at the 17:05 mark, FMU evened the match at 1-1 at 30:56. Awarded an indirect free kick, Patriot senior Sam Pollard back-heeled the ball to senior midfielder Oliver Peters who’s 29-yard blast found the netting in the upper right portion of the goal.
The score remained deadlocked through intermission.
Francis Marion came out the aggressor in the early part of the second stanza and registered four shots in the first 16 minutes. Patriot defender John Castro volleyed a pass to freshman Nick Huenig on the left side of the penalty and his 8-yard attempt was on target but stopped by Trojan goalkeeper Gal Elyashiv in the 56th minute. Just over a minute later, Pollard dribbled down the far left sideline and crossed the ball into the box. His pass turned into a near score when it angled toward the goal and glanced off the crossbar above a helpless Elyashiv.
In the 62nd minute, Anderson’s Harry Ward got behind the Patriot backline and pushed the ball into the penalty area. FMU junior keeper Felipe de Moraes came off his line to defend, but tackled Ward without getting the ball. The ensuing whistle resulted in a penalty kick and a red card against de Moraes, who recorded his first career shutout last Saturday.
Agustin Ortiz converted the penalty kick against FMU sophomore keeper Riccardo Rossi, who took over in goal. Pollard and Huenig would put shots on frame in an attempt to knot the score in the 78th and 84th minutes respectively, but Elyashiv stopped both tries.
Graduate school defender Oier Bernaola had a last attempt in the 87th minute, but his header off a Pollard free kick sailed high and over the crossbar.
Ward would add an insurance goal with 2:06 remaining.
Anderson outshot FMU 15-13, although the Patriots held a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. The Trojans managed only three shots on target, but all three were scores. Pollard led FMU with five shots, while Huenig recorded three attempts.