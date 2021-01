FLORENCE, S.C. – The Peach Belt Conference has announced that the women’s basketball game set for Wednesday (Jan. 20) in Florence between Francis Marion University and USC Aiken has been postponed due to covid-19 close-contact protocols.

Officials hope to reschedule the contest at a later date.

With the postponement, the Francis Marion men’s team will still play its scheduled game against USCA on Wednesday now at an earlier time, tipping off at 6 p.m.