FLORENCE, S.C. – For the third time this post-season, Francis Marion University senior third baseman Todd Mattox has been named to an All-Region Team, this time the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Southeast Region squad. He was chosen to the 16-member second-team team.

Previously, he was named to both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and D2CCA (Conference Commissioners Association) All-Southeast Region squads, also as second-team selections.

Mattox batted .405 this past year with 36 runs scored, six doubles, four triples, five home runs, and 41 runs batted in. He registered an OPS of 1.048 and a .595 slugging percentage. The Winnsboro native is only the 10th Patriot to post a .400 average during an entire season.

He was twice named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week in 2021 and was named the FMU Team MVP.

He reached base safely in all 35 games (and 43 straight dating back to 2020), and hit safely in 31 of 35 games with 19 multi-hit games. He also posted 11 multi-RBI games, batted .429 with runners in scoring position, and recorded hitting streaks of 11 and 12 games.