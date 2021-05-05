FLORENCE, SC - Francis Marion women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker signed 5-8 forward and midfielder Brenna McCombs.
McCombs is a senior at Clover High School, where she plays for coach Kelsey Black. She has helped lead the Lady Blue Eagles to the past two Region 3-AAAAA titles (2019 and 2021). Clover has advanced to each of the past two upper state title matches, and is currently in the second round of the 2021 state playoffs.
“In addition to her prep career, Brenna played with the Charlotte Independence club program,” Parker said. “She will add great finishing and scoring ability to our squad. She is a very technical and skilled player and is a tactically smart figure when she steps on the pitch. We are excited to add her to our frontline.”
GOLF
GOLF
Patriots sign
Simon to team
FLORENCE -- Francis Marion golf coach Mark Gaynor announced the addition of Carlos Garre Simon to the Patriot program. Garre, a native of Molina de Segura, Spain, will join the Patriots in the fall of 2021. He attended high school along the Grand Strand.
Garre, 6-0, will transfer from Wofford, where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a Terrier, Garre registered a 74.4 stroke average and played in three tournaments. He finished tied for sixth at the 2019 USC Upstate Carolina one-day event (73, +1), tied for 51st at the 2020 Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate (74-69-77=220, +4), and 39th at last fall’s 2020 Bash in the ‘Boro (77-72-79=228, +12).
He is a graduate of North Myrtle Beach Christian High School, where he played for coach David Porter. As a junior, Garre won the 50th George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament after carding a final-round two-under 70, and placed fourth in the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea thanks to a final-round six-under-par 66. He was the President of the Interact Club and a National Scholar inductee. He was also a member of the Stallions basketball squad.