FLORENCE, SC - Francis Marion women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker signed 5-8 forward and midfielder Brenna McCombs.

McCombs is a senior at Clover High School, where she plays for coach Kelsey Black. She has helped lead the Lady Blue Eagles to the past two Region 3-AAAAA titles (2019 and 2021). Clover has advanced to each of the past two upper state title matches, and is currently in the second round of the 2021 state playoffs.

“In addition to her prep career, Brenna played with the Charlotte Independence club program,” Parker said. “She will add great finishing and scoring ability to our squad. She is a very technical and skilled player and is a tactically smart figure when she steps on the pitch. We are excited to add her to our frontline.”

GOLF

Patriots sign

Simon to team

FLORENCE -- Francis Marion golf coach Mark Gaynor announced the addition of Carlos Garre Simon to the Patriot program. Garre, a native of Molina de Segura, Spain, will join the Patriots in the fall of 2021. He attended high school along the Grand Strand.