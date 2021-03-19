FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Francis Marion guard and 2008 graduate Brittany Young was recently hired as Austin Peay State's women's basketball coach.
Young, a native of Moncks Corner and a product of Berkeley High School, played for FMU between 2004 and 2008. She appeared in 115 career contests and registered 1,200 points, 531 assists, 411 rebounds, and 214 steals. She was a 30.2 percent shooter from behind the three-point arc during her career. She is one of only two players in program history to amass 1000 points, 500 assists, 400 rebounds, and 200 steals.
As a senior, she garnered All-Peach Belt Conference honors while helping lead Francis Marion to a 21-9 record and a berth in the NCAA Division II tournament. She was also an ESPN The Magazine (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 3 (College Division) selection. At FMU, she played one season for head coach Heather Macy and three for Valecia Tedder.
Young twice earned team MVP honors and was later selected to the school’s All-Decade Team for 2000-2010. She was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll each of her four years and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll several times. She served one term as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha political science honor society. Young was one of 26 recipients of the NCAA Ethnic Minority and Women's Enhancement Postgraduate Scholarship for Careers in Athletics in 2011.
"During our search one name kept coming up and it was Brittany Young." said Austin Peay director of athletics Gerald Harrison, a Darlington High graduate. "Known as a tireless worker with a competitive spirit, Brittany quickly made a name for herself as one the best recruiters in all women's college basketball. She is a relationship builder; her student athletes and coaching peers speak to her ability to connect anyone. She also is committed to developing the total student-athlete and, like me, believes in the 'Total Gov' concept. I'm extremely excited to welcome Brittany Young to the Austin Peay Athletics family."
Young takes over the Austin Peay women's basketball program after a season as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Mississippi State.
"I am truly honored and grateful to join the Austin Peay family and to become a part of the Clarksville community," said Young. "There is great leadership at Austin Peay State University, and I would like to thank Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison and President Michael Licari for believing in me and my vision for this program. I look forward to connecting with our student athletes as we strive to achieve excellence. Let's Go Peay!"