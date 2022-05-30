FMU's Cullen Dore earns academic honors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion sophomore Cullen Dore has been selected to the prestigious 2021-22 CoSIDA Academic All-District Cross Country and Track & Field Team for District III of NCAA Division II.

Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-District Team recognizes the area's top student-athletes for their combined performances in the field of competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced in mid-June.

A native of Myrtle Beach, Dore owns a perfect 4.00 grade point average as a mass communications major.

As a cross country runner, Dore competed in all five meets last fall and was Francis Marion’s second finisher twice and third placer on three occasions. He posted a season-best 8,000-meter time of 28:06.1 at the Royals Cross Country Challenge in Charlotte.

On the track this past spring, he competed in the 800-meters, 1500-meters, and 4x400-meter relay.

Dore serves as president of Francis Marion’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, is a member of the Conference Carolinas SAAC, and recently began a three-year term (2022-25) as a member of the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Management Council of Representatives.

He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll in 2021, and has been selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all four of his semesters at FMU.

Dore is a product of Carolina Forest High School.