FMU's Gaither, Redparth rank 2nd, 3rd in Peach Belt scoring

“It’s an open offense, and we have really unselfish teammates,” Redparth said. “That benefits everybody.”

Edwards knew he was getting a strong rebounder in Gaither.

“He’s that guy who was going to really do well under the basket for us,” Edwards said. “But I never knew he would shoot as well as he has. That is just a bonus.”

As for Redparth, who played Highland Community College and Monroe Community College before playing at North Alabama, brings a bona fide outside threat.

“He can shoot. That’s what he does best,” Gaither said. “He shoots, rebounds and defends. He’s a really solid player on the court. You get a lot from him.”

And if Gaither wants to kick the ball back out from the paint, Redparth is there to take advantage.

“Holden is just a great shooter. He was a great shooter in junior college, he knows how to score and really shoot the ball well,” Edwards said. “He’s a left-handed shooter. He’ll remind you of (NBA star) James Harden in the way he shoots the ball and the range he has. So, that opens things up for Langston under the basket.