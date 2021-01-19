FMU's Gaither, Redparth rank 2nd, 3rd in Peach Belt scoring

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion shooting guard Holden Redparth and forward Langston Gaither don’t really have a nickname for their early season dominance in the Peach Belt Conference.
They simply refer to it as the “one-two.”
Meanwhile, the conference refers to them as the “two-three,” as in their rankings in conference scoring. Gaither is second, averaging 23.3. points per game. And Redparth is third, averaging 22.8.
“I couldn’t be happier with both of those guys,” said FMU Coach Gary Edwards, whose 2-2 team hosts USC Aiken at 6 p.m. today. “It’s a joy to coach players who are not only among your better players, but also your hardest workers. And, I think they’re looking at this as another chance to show what they can do.”
Gaither played his freshman season at Howard, where he was a point guard, then his sophomore year at Grayson (Texas), where he played at the power forward and center positions.
“Coach Edwards has really given us freedom in this offense,” Gaither said. “You can get a lot of shots. This offense puts you in the best spots to score. (At Grayson), I had to be versatile, so I learned how to be effective inside, and I have the experience to pop back out and shoot.”
Redparth would agree.
“It’s an open offense, and we have really unselfish teammates,” Redparth said. “That benefits everybody.”
Edwards knew he was getting a strong rebounder in Gaither.
“He’s that guy who was going to really do well under the basket for us,” Edwards said. “But I never knew he would shoot as well as he has. That is just a bonus.”
As for Redparth, who played Highland Community College and Monroe Community College before playing at North Alabama, brings a bona fide outside threat.
“He can shoot. That’s what he does best,” Gaither said. “He shoots, rebounds and defends. He’s a really solid player on the court. You get a lot from him.”
And if Gaither wants to kick the ball back out from the paint, Redparth is there to take advantage.
“Holden is just a great shooter. He was a great shooter in junior college, he knows how to score and really shoot the ball well,” Edwards said. “He’s a left-handed shooter. He’ll remind you of (NBA star) James Harden in the way he shoots the ball and the range he has. So, that opens things up for Langston under the basket.
“Langston is such a hard worker,” he added. “What he lacks in height (he’s 6-foot-4), he just works around the basket and is tough enough to work through the play and find a chance to score.”
The two share more than just being from the same region (Redparth from Maryland, Gaither from Virginia).
“We have that same mentality, to find the basket and help our team win the game by any means necessary,” Gaither said.
When it’s game time today against USC Aiken, however, neither Gaither nor Redparth will focus on their top-five statuses in the conference.
“I wouldn’t say we look at that too much to begin with,” Redparth said. “We just want to win. So, that’s what we’re focused on: Winning.”
But opponents likely have been paying attention and will likely adjust their defenses.
“They certainly have been the sparkplugs early in the season, and I’m sure they took some people by surprise,” Edwards said. “But we’re not going to sneak up on anybody else from here on out because they’re so well-known now as scorers. It’s going to get tougher on them, probably. But they’re not one-dimensional. They can make adjustments based on what defenses are played on them, and they can still be effective.”