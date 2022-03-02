FMU's Jonah Pierce Conference Carolinas freshman of year

Vance tied his career-low round with a 69 on the final day of the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate, helping FMU rally for a team win with a 5-under team score over the final 18 holes. He earned the best finish of his career, tying for third with a total score of 214. Vance finished tied for second among all participants with 14 birdies during the 54 holes.

FLORENCE – Francis Marion sophomore center Lauryn Taylor is second-team all-Conference Carolinas.

Taylor is averaging 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. She is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 67.5 percent from the foul line, and has registered 43 assists, 24 steals, and 11 blocked shots. She has recorded 12 double-doubles this season.

Taylor ranks second in the conference in scoring, sixth in both rebounding and field goal accuracy, 16th in both free throw percentage and minutes played, and 25th in blocked shots per game.