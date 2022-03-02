FMU's Jonah Pierce Conference Carolinas freshman of year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion basketball's center Jonah Pierce is the Conference Carolinas freshman of the year.
Pierce, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound native of Sanford, Fla., averaged 13.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest this season. He appeared in all 28 games and made 24 starts. He connected on 61.7 percent of his field goal attempts and recorded 34 blocks, 31 assists, and 20 steals.
He posted 10 double-doubles, was named the conference defensive player of the week twice, and was selected as the conference freshman of the month three times.
Southland honors
ex-Hartsville star
FRISCO, Texas – Francis Marion’s Mitchell Vance and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Anastacia Johnson are the Southland Conference February Men’s and Women’s Golfers of the Month, the league announced Wednesday.
Vance tied for third on the individual leaderboard with a score of 214 and helped the Patriots to a team victory at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate. FMU is slated to compete in three tournaments in March, starting at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate March 7-8 in Aiken, S.C. The Patriots will also participate in the ECU Intercollegiate March 21-22 and the Seahawk Intercollegiate March 27-28.
Vance tied his career-low round with a 69 on the final day of the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate, helping FMU rally for a team win with a 5-under team score over the final 18 holes. He earned the best finish of his career, tying for third with a total score of 214. Vance finished tied for second among all participants with 14 birdies during the 54 holes.
− Southland Conference
Taylor 2nd-team
all-conference
FLORENCE – Francis Marion sophomore center Lauryn Taylor is second-team all-Conference Carolinas.
Taylor is averaging 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. She is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 67.5 percent from the foul line, and has registered 43 assists, 24 steals, and 11 blocked shots. She has recorded 12 double-doubles this season.
Taylor ranks second in the conference in scoring, sixth in both rebounding and field goal accuracy, 16th in both free throw percentage and minutes played, and 25th in blocked shots per game.
She was named the conference Player of the Week once during the regular season, and that same week was tabbed as the national Player of the Week. Taylor has led Francis Marion to a 16-12 record and to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, where FMU will meet Belmont Abbey College on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.