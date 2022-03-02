 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FMU's Mitchell Vance Southland Conference male golfer of month
Local Colleges

FMU's Mitchell Vance Southland Conference male golfer of month

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Hartsville star Mitchell Vance, now playing for Francis Marion, is the Southland Conference's male golfer of the month.

The junior tied his career-low round with a 69 on the final day of the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate, helping the Patriots rally for a team win with a 5-under team score over the final 18 holes.

He earned the best finish of his career, tying for third with a total score of 214. Vance finished tied for second among all participants with 14 birdies during the 54 holes.

Vance

 FMU
