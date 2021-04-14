FMU's Patterson homers twice, finishes with 5 hits while Patriots swept in DH by UNCP

PEMBROKE, N.C. -- Francis Marion University senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson recorded five hits, including a pair of home runs, but the Patriots lost both ends of a Peach Belt Conference softball doubleheader to UNC Pembroke on Wednesday. The Braves won by scores of 9-4 and 6-4.

Francis Marion (9-13, 5-5) will play a pair of road twinbills this weekend: Saturday at Columbus State University, and Sunday at Georgia Southwestern State University. Both doubleheaders will start at 1 p.m.

In the opener, UNCP (19-7, 7-1) scored three runs off Patriot starter Rachel Davis (5-3) in the first inning, and then tallied five runs in the second. Patterson accounted for all of the FMU scores with a two-run homer to left field in the top of the fifth and a two-run shot to left center in the seventh.

Patterson finished game No.1 with three hits, while sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins had two.

Raygan Lawson (10-1) picked up the game-one win for UNCP.

Patterson led off game two with a single down the left field line. She moved to second on a bunt single by Harkins and went to third on a UNCP error. Freshman first baseman Lauren Smallwood then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to give FMU an early 1-0 lead.