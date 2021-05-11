FMU's Will Hardee named first-team all-Peach Belt for baseball

Hardee, a former star at South Florence High School, hit .399 with 36 runs scored (tying Mattox), 10 doubles, a triple, a team-best six homers, and 30 RBI. In the PBC, he ranked third in batting, 10th in hits (57), and ninth in on-base percentage (.457). He posted a team-leading .608 slugging percentage, a team-high OPS of 1.065, registered four outfield assists, and hit .413 with runners in scoring position. His season average included a .414 figure against left-handed pitchers. He hit safely in 26 of his 33 games, including an 11-game streak, with 18 multi-hit games and 8 multi-RBI games.

Mattox, a native of Winnsboro, batted .405 this past season to become only the 10th Patriot to reach the .400 mark. He shared the team lead in runs scored with 36, while registering six doubles, four triples, five home runs, and a team-leading 41 runs batted in. In the PBC, he ranked second in hitting, fourth in hits (62), and tied for third in triples. He was twice named the PBC Player of the Week in 2021 and was named the FMU Team MVP. He reached base safely in all 35 games (and 43 straight dating back to 2020), and hit safely in 31 of 35 games with 19 multi-hit games. He also posted 11 multi-RBI games, batted .429 with runners in scoring position, and recorded hitting streaks of 11 and 12 games.