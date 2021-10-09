Former Florence Christian star Cauthen to play in McLeod for Health Florence Open

The owner of a conference championship ring, Cauthen said she doesn’t wear it that often.

“I have it in a case. I wear it occasionally, like to formal events,” Cauthen said. “But it’s very exciting to finally get one.”

Cauthen’s original freshman season was 2019-2020, when the pandemic kept the season from concluding. But now that the NCAA has granted her, and all the others, an extra season, she can still play two more after this year if she wants. A junior, academically, Cauthen is a pre-med student with dreams of becoming a doctor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For now, she’s enjoying the grind of being a college athlete.

“I love being on a team,” Cauthen said. “That’s what I looked forward to the most when transitioning from junior tennis to college tennis. I knew I would enjoy being on a team and having immediate friends when I got to college. Competing for a team and not just for myself, I really enjoy that. But it’s busy. Life is hard going from class to practice to treatment. It’s like I don’t even get a breath in at all. But I really enjoy it; staying busy is the life I like.”

And although Cauthen has had her share of success in singles, she enjoys doubles even more.