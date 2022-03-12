Former Florence Christian star Robbie Jordan throws first complete game; FMU sweeps Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Freshman right-handed pitcher Robbie Jordan registered his first career complete game as Francis Marion University posted a 6-2 win over Coker University on Sunday afternoon to complete a sweep of the three-game baseball series. FMU won Sunday’s opener 8-3 as graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten rapped out three hits and scored four times.

Francis Marion, now 13-8, will play at Lander University on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Patriots will return home to host Erskine College for a three-game Conference Carolinas series next weekend beginning with a single game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Jordan (3-1) gave up two runs, both earned, on 10 hits, while walking one and striking out two in the seven-inning contest.

At the plate, Tuten and graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield both went 2-for-3 with a run scored and one driven in. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox walked and doubled to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 64 games dating back to 2020.

An RBI-double by Tuten and a sacrifice fly from senior center fielder Bill Hanna – his third of the series – staked FMU to a 2-0 lead in the second. A run-scoring single to right by Cobra first baseman Kody Hanna trimmed the margin to 2-1 in the top of the third.

In the bottom half of the frame, Francis Marion pushed across two runs to lead 4-1. Freshman shortstop Tyler Reynolds and Wakefield each delivered RBI-singles. The margin increased to 5-1 when senior right fielder Will Hardee scampered home on a two-out Coker error. Mattox scored the Patriots’ final run in the sixth when the Cobras committed a fielding error.

Coker southpaw Chris Watkins (2-3) started and took the loss as he allowed four runs. Hanna, left fielder Reilly Hall, and shortstop Phil Griffor each recorded two hits at the top of the Cobra line-up. Griffor finished the three-game series with nine hits.

In game one, the Patriots registered 14 hits. Following Tuten’s three hits, four Patriots collected two hits apiece: junior infielder Naphis Llanos, Mattox, Wakefield, and junior catcher Isaac Schuck. Seven different Patriots picked up an RBI.

Senior righty Nick Palumbo (1-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen with two scoreless innings. Senior Daniel Twitty also tossed a scoreless frame.

Both teams scored single runs in the opening inning. FMU took the lead for good with two runs in the second as Hanna drilled a sacrifice fly and Llanos laced an RBI-single to left center field.

The margin grew to 3-1 when Wakefield singled home Tuten in the third. The two squads traded single runs in the fifth, before Coker drew to within 5-3 in the sixth as Griffor stroked a run-scoring single up the middle.

The Patriots scored twice in the seventh as Hanna scored on a passed ball and Mattox plated Hardee with an RBI-single through the left side. FMU added an insurance run in the eighth when Tuten doubled with one out and scored on a two-out single to left field by Schuck.

Cobra right-hander Zack Hinson (0-1), the first of six Coker hurlers, was tagged with the loss. Griffor went 4-of-5, while third baseman Brady Jeffcoat and second baseman Andrew Scudder each had two hits.

FDTC 7-10, USC Salkehatchie 3-2: FLORENCE — The Stingers (21-7) completed a weekend sweep.

In Game 1, FDTC’s Brayden Davidson hit a two-run homer set the tone for the 3-1 lead, and the Stingers never looked back. Landon Mills was the winning pitcher, and Trent Simmons earned the save.

In Game 2, Harris Celata hit an RBI double in the second. D.J. Sullivan followed with a two-run homer in the third. A Jackson Hoshour RBI single, along with several USCS miscues, stretched the Stingers’ lead to 9-2 in the fifth.

And in the sixth, Scott McDonough hit an RBI single. Landon Gaddis was the winning pitcher.

SATURDAY

FDTC 7-12, USC-Salkehatchie 0-1: FLORENCE — Nathan Williams was Game 1’s winning pitcher, striking out 13 in six innings.

Celata’s two-run double in the fourth extended the Stingers’ lead to 4-0. Celata added an RBI single in the fifth, as did Noah Stout. Then, Davidson hit an RBI double.

In Game 2, winning pitcher Austin Windham struck out four in five innings. McDonough hit a three-run homer in the second inning. Also during that frame, Ben Venables and Davidson hit RBI singles. Tre Williams hit a run-scoring groundout, and Venables added another run-scoring single.

Sullivan added an RBI single in the third, and Jaden Bailey drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth for the Stingers.