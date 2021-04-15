 Skip to main content
Former Florence Christian star Zoe Cauthen honored by Big South
Women's College Tennis

Former Florence Christian star Zoe Cauthen honored by Big South

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Florence Christian star, Zoe Cauthen, was honored as second-team, All-Big South Conference while a sophomore at Charleston Southern.

Cauthen finished the regular season on a six-match win streak and went 4-1 in Big South singles play to earn a spot on the All-Big South Singles Second Team. Cauthen also won her final four Big South singles matches and had the Bucs’ regular season title-clinching victory over Presbyterian. Cauthen’s second team singles honor is her first as a Buccaneer after finishing second on the team with eight singles wins.

Cauthen_Zoe_01.jpg

Cauthen

 CSU
