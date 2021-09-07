Former Lamar star Decobie Durant excited to start for S.C. State against Clemson

FLORENCE, S.C. – An All-American after last spring, former Lamar star Decobie Durant wants to keep elevating his game at South Carolina State.

He’ll have a chance to do that on one of college football’s biggest stages Saturday as the Bulldogs play at sixth-ranked Clemson.

“I’m super excited,” said Durant, who after last spring’s season was named a first-team HBCU All-American. He also was the recipient of a second-team nod on the Associated Press’ FCS squad. “This will be a high-profile game. Knowing it’s going to be a packed house and that it is Clemson’s home opener, it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to get the chance to cover the likes of Justyn Ross and the other guys on that team and their high-powered offense.”

Durant, whose team lost 42-41 in its opener against Alabama A&M, is also projected to start in the secondary Saturday. In the Bulldogs’ four-game spring, Durant intercepted four passes, including three in one game’s opening half.

“I really take pride in what I do,” said Durant, who helped lead Lamar to a state title in 2015. “I give it all I’ve got each and every down.”

Since last spring, Durant has focused on the mental side of the game, analyzing opponents’ film.