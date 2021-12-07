Former Lamar star Decobie Durant MEAC's defensive player of the year

It’s certainly a time of reflection for Durant.

“Time flashes right before my eyes,” he said. “It seems like I was a freshman here just the other day.”

Durant, who quarterbacked Lamar to a state championship in 2015, was also instrumental in South Carolina State’s run to this year’s MEAC title.

While many people still want to talk to Durant about him making two interceptions against Clemson, he does have one regret about his career.

“I wish I had achieved the South Carolina State career interception record. I have 13 so far in my career here, and I think the record here is 19,” Durant said. “I really was trying to break that.”

In January, Durant said he will start looking for an agent and then train for the NFL draft.

But first, in the Celebration Bowl, he wants to put on a good show in front of Sanders.