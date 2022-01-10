Former Lamar star Jeblonski Green gets first start of season in Celebration Bowl

FLORENCE – Jeblonski Green’s sophomore season at Lamar was one of terrorizing quarterbacks with 12 sacks and 147 tackles.
Now at South Carolina State, Green earned his first start of 2021 in the Celebration Bowl at defensive end. He not only recorded three tackles, but hurried Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders three times.
After missing the first four games of this past season with a thumb injury, Green recorded 38 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, along with two sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered another and blocked a kick.
On top of that, the Bulldogs won the Celebration bowl, 31-10, over the Tigers.
“It was a blessing,” said Green, who won two state championships (2015, ’17) at Lamar. “We worked for this all year. It was going to show on TV. Whether we played on TV or not, it was going to show because we worked so hard for it.”
Green, who will be a redshirt junior next season, said his desire to simply play was a huge motivation.
“I wanted to be out there, and that determination to play helped me,” he said. “As for the Celebration Bowl, we wanted to dominate because we felt disrespected all week – mainly, all season – but particularly, that week. It was like, to everybody else, Jackson State was the only team in that bowl. So, we had to make our presence known early and often.”
After Green’s thumb healed, he focused on improving.
“My size is a whole lot different,” Green said. “I’m heavier, stronger and a little bit faster. I know the game better than I did when I first got here. And a lot of that is because of studying film and the coaches helping me with my field IQ. My experience on the field got a lot different after that. Everything slowed down for me, and that made a lot of things easier.”
A lot of that had to do with last spring. Although Green was academically ineligible to play in games at the time, coaches let him participate in practices on the scout team.
“I had the assignments of going against the No. 1 offense,” Green said. “And, I just made plays and ran schemes, and I was comprehending everything while talking with coaches. After that, I put in a lot of extra work into my film study.”
Green said he had studied film in the past. But nowadays, he is immersed in it more often than not.
“Just about everything I see on film winds up happening in the game later that week,” Green said. “That made my job a whole lot easier, as well as my team’s job. I know what I’m supposed to do, and I know their tendencies. If you see what you’re expected to do on the field and study it, then nine times out of 10, you’ll do it.”
As seen from Green’s performance in the Celebration Bowl, he has a bright future with the Bulldogs – and two more seasons with the program.
“I’m now trying to exceed my expectations that I had for the Celebration Bowl,” Green said. “Coming into the next season, I want to be one of the leaders on defense. So, I’m trying to step my game up. As much as I speak on being dominant and playing smart to my brothers, I also want to set an example.”
