Former Lamar star Jeblonski Green gets first start of season in Celebration Bowl

After Green’s thumb healed, he focused on improving.

“My size is a whole lot different,” Green said. “I’m heavier, stronger and a little bit faster. I know the game better than I did when I first got here. And a lot of that is because of studying film and the coaches helping me with my field IQ. My experience on the field got a lot different after that. Everything slowed down for me, and that made a lot of things easier.”

A lot of that had to do with last spring. Although Green was academically ineligible to play in games at the time, coaches let him participate in practices on the scout team.

“I had the assignments of going against the No. 1 offense,” Green said. “And, I just made plays and ran schemes, and I was comprehending everything while talking with coaches. After that, I put in a lot of extra work into my film study.”

Green said he had studied film in the past. But nowadays, he is immersed in it more often than not.