Former Marion, Wilson star Ryan Carfley scores career high in Coker win
Former Marion, Wilson star Ryan Carfley scores career high in Coker win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Former Marion and Wilson star Ryan Carfley scored a collegiate high of 14 points for Coker, which won 83-70 Friday over UVA Wise.

Teammate Malcolm Kennedy also posted 14 points in the win. Anthony Thomas also added 13 points, while DeVante Johnson chipped in a career-high 11 points off the bench.

Five different Cobras recorded steals in the game, while Devon Bristow posted the lone block in the game for Coker.

The Cobras (3-2, 3-2 SAC) return to the hardwood Saturday against UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

