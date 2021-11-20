Former Patriot named to NWSL Best XI for 2021

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University graduate and former Patriot women’s soccer player Angela Salem has been named to the National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) Best XI First Team presented by MasterCard for the 2021 season.

The squad was selected based on a weighted voting scale comprised of players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (20%), media (20%), and fans (10%).

Salem, who completed her 12th year of professional soccer, also finished fifth in the voting for the league’s Most Valuable Player award after a very successful season with the Portland Thorns. The squad earned the NWSL Shield award, placing first during the regular season with 44 points and a 13-6-5 record.

This past season, the 33-year-old Salem appeared in 23 games (21 starts), tallying two goals and one assist. She was a three-time NWSL Team of the Month selection (August, September, October), led Thorns FC in minutes played (1779), and ranked eighth in the league for chances created with 43. She garnered a 79.1 percent passing accuracy and made 47 key passes as she expertly patrolled the Portland midfield.