Former Patriots sign Pro Hoop Contracts

FLORENCE, S.C. – A pair of former Francis Marion University men's basketball players, Kingsley Nwagboso and Dominque Coleman, recently signed new professional contracts for the upcoming season.
Nwagboso, a 7-foot center who played for FMU during the 2017-18 season, signed with the Worcester Wolves of the British Basketball League. The 24-year-old British center most recently played with Serreslous in French NM2 League. In 19 games last season, he averaged 7.4 points per game. The previous season (2018-19), Nwagboso helped Morgenstern BIS Basket Speyer (German Regionalliga) to a group title in the German League averaging 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Nwagboso represented the United Kingdom at the European Championships U20 Division B in Chalkida (Greece) four years ago.
Coleman, a 6-4 swingman, played for FMU during the 2010-11 season. He just signed with Mogi das Cruzes/Helbor of the Novo Basquete Brasil (New Basketball Brazil) league. The 31-year-old native of Snellville, Ga., played last season in the same league but with Paulistano, tallying 11.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. The previous campaign (2018-19), he played at Minas (also in the NBB) and averaged 15.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, and 1.4 assists per game. He garnered honorable mention Latinbasket.com All-Brazilian League recognition and was selected for the All-Star Game.
Coleman's nine-year professional career has taken him to three different continents (Europe, South America, North America). He previously played in Portugal (Lusitania), the United Kingdom (Cheshire Phoenix and Scorchers), and with Twin City U. of the American Basketball League.
