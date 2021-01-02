Former South Florence star Micheal Mason excited for sophomore season at Wofford

“When we were sent home, we had accountability groups on defense. It was like seven teammates and two leaders to each group, and I was designated as one of the leaders,” Mason said.

Looking ahead, 2021 will be a very football year for Mason, as he and the Terriers expect to also play another season this fall.

Mason is just excited to play.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen at first, last fall,” Mason said. “I had been home, training hard for the season, and it was like a month before our first game. It seemed like we were going to have a fall season. And then, we didn’t. So I felt down because of that.”

Mason is preparing to return to Wofford this week and get ready for January practice (the team had 15 days of practice last fall, as permitted by the NCAA).

The season opener is Feb. 15 at home against Mercer.

“I want us to be ready. I hope everybody has been doing their workouts,” Mason said. “We plan on taking off from where we left at last fall. I don’t plan on us starting over from ground zero again to get everybody caught up.

“If we’ve all been doing our workouts, we should be back to where we were when we left,” he added. “So we’re just going to hit the ground running.”

