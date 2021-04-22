Former South Florence star T.J. McFadden earns first-team all-conference honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – T.J. McFadden waited to play his senior season of football.

And waited.

And waited.

A captain for North Carolina Wesleyan who in 2017 earned second-team All-USA South Atlantic Conference honors at offensive tackle, McFadden – a former South Florence High School star – and his team finally got to see action this spring after its 2020 fall season was canceled.

But after his team’s season opener was canceled because of the pandemic, he kept thriving at the left tackle position after playing right tackle his first two seasons. Then, he got moved from left tackle midway through this season to center, where he eventually earned first-team all-conference honors.

But not before he finished this season, playing his final two games back at right tackle.

This season was certainly a journey for McFadden, but it was also one he rolled with the changes.

“We didn’t have too much success as a team, this season we were pretty young with 18 new starters out there on the field,” McFadden said. “We were pretty much in the rebuilding stage. But moving to two different positions throughout the season because of injury or COVID was just something I adjusted to best I could.”