Former Trinity Collegiate star Noah Skeen shines for USC Lancaster baseball against FDTC

LANCASTER, S.C. -- Former Trinity Collegiate star Noah Skeen went 4 for 5 with six RBI, including a home run and two-run, walk-off double to give USC Lancaster's baseball squad a 14-13 win in Sunday's Game 1 of a doubleheader against Florence-Darlington Tech.

Skeen's earlier blast was a three-run homer in the fourth. He now has four homers for the season.

In Game 2, the Stingers responded with a 17-5 victory to win the weekend series by a 3-1 margin.

FDTC produced a 10-run fourth, which set the stage for its Game 2 victory. J.T. Marr homered to center for a 6-3 Stinger lead, and Tre Williams hit an RBI single. Patrick Baggett added a grand slam, Luke Wood hit an RBI single, and Gary Lora's homer gave FDTC a 15-3 lead.

Collin Welch was Game 2's winning pitcher after striking four batters out in three innings. The Stingers' record is now 31-4 overall and 12-2 in Region X.

UNC Pembroke 18

Francis Marion 4

PEMBROKE, N.C. -- Todd Mattox hit a home run and RBI triple for the Patriots.