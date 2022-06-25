Former West Florence coach Kevin Allen focuses on fun on golf course

FLORENCE, S.C. – Having coached most of his life, Kevin Allen has found a balance between competitiveness and mellowness on the golf course.

A winner of two region titles and more than 300 games during his 29 years as the West Florence varsity girls’ basketball coach (he retired in 2017), toning down that competitiveness on the fairways was easier said than done.

But, he did it.

“Golf taught me more patience; I developed a lot of patience down the stretch coaching because you just can't get overheated and fuss at the kids because the kids think about what you’re fussing about instead of what they need to do,” said Allen, who is playing in this weekend’s QAT Florence Amateur Championship at Traces Golf Club. “Playing golf out there can be very frustrating. But if I hit a bad shot, it’s just a bad shot.”

More importantly, the next shot is a chance at redemption.

But make no mistake; every coach always wants to compete. And Allen once came close to a hole-in-one.

“I once hit the pin on a par-3,” Allen said. “I think it was on Woodlands, here at Traces. But that’s the closest I’ve ever come. But I’d get excited right now if I get a bogey because that’s just ONE over par.”

Allen is one of the more entertaining players in this tournament. And that’s for a reason.

“I go to play golf for the conversation,” Allen said. “And, golf just happens to happen along the way because I just try to play with friends and just enjoy the day.”

After Allen graduated from college and joined West Florence’s football staff under then-coach Wayne Catoe, he soon found himself on the golf course.

“(Cato) wanted the whole staff to play,” Allen said. “He wanted us to do something together, so golf became a thing. It was great. Unfortunately, I didn’t have any clubs when he wanted us to do that.”

So, Allen found some clubs.

“I hit the ball, a tee shot on the first tee on the course, and I thought I hit it really good,” Allen recalled. “And it was the head of the golf club going that way, and the ball was still sitting on the tee. Apparently, it was not meant to be at the time.”

Has Allen improved since then?

“I don’t know if I’ve gotten better,” Allen said. “There are days I got better, and days I am awful. So, I just come out here for the conversation and fun.”

Allen, whose best score at Traces is an 82, and his best 18-hole score overall is “probably 80,” is just happy to play.

“It’s probably an 80, and that’s if everything is going right and the golf gods say, ‘Go in the hole,’” Allen said, laughing. “Fortunately, I’m not a believer in the golf gods. I just believe in God. So that’s the most important thing.”

