Former West Florence star Cooper Wallace making most of opportunity as Citadel running back

FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooper Wallace showed promise in The Citadel’s spring game as its quarterback, rushing for a 24-yard touchdown run and then leading a 66-yard scoring drive — a game he capped off with a TD.

But that was when he was quarterback.

Six months later, the former West Florence star is still making an impact — but as a Bulldog A-Back in the triple option. He started in last weekend’s 27-6 loss to South Florida, and rushed five times for 11 yards. His biggest gain was an 8-yarder.

“I got to the edge once or twice. I had one or two good runs,” Wallace said. “It was pretty stuffed up most of the time (the Bulldogs finished with 200 rushing yards). We were having struggles getting the ball rolling. But when I did get to carry the ball, it was fun.”

As for today’s 4 p.m. game at top-ranked Clemson (ACC Network), Wallace is second on the depth chart behind Keyonte Sessions, who was inactive last week.