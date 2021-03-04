Former Wilson basketball stars McQueen, Gregg on possible collision course for ACC women's semifinal

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Loyal McQueen and D'asia Gregg were teammates at Wilson High School when the Tigers played two years in a row for the state basketball championship.

Now that they're playing college basketball on different Atlantic Coast Conference squads, their teams are one win away from playing each other in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. ACC tournament semifinal on ESPN's ACC Network.

Gregg, a junior star at No. 7 seed Virginia Tech, finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Hokies' 72-64 win Thursday over Miami. The Hokies play second-seeded North Carolina State at 6 p.m. Friday. IT was the first double-double of Gregg's Virginia Tech career. She played her freshman season at Georgia Tech, and the next at Gulf Coast State College.

Third-seeded Georgia Tech will play in its first ACC tourney game Friday at 8:30 p.m. against Clemson. McQueen has been a starter in 16 of the Yellow Jackets' 20 games, and she has averaged 9.1 points per contest. McQueen scored a collegiate high of 17 points the last time Tech played Clemson on Feb. 4.

If Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech win Friday, their semifinal would be 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.