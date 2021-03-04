 Skip to main content
Former Wilson basketball stars McQueen, Gregg on possible collision course for ACC women's semifinal
Former Wilson basketball stars McQueen, Gregg on possible collision course for ACC women's semifinal

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Loyal McQueen and D'asia Gregg were teammates at Wilson High School when the Tigers played two years in a row for the state basketball championship.

Now that they're playing college basketball on different Atlantic Coast Conference squads, their teams are one win away from playing each other in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. ACC tournament semifinal on ESPN's ACC Network.

Gregg, a junior star at No. 7 seed Virginia Tech, finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Hokies' 72-64 win Thursday over Miami. The Hokies play second-seeded North Carolina State at 6 p.m. Friday. IT was the first double-double of Gregg's Virginia Tech career. She played her freshman season at Georgia Tech, and the next at Gulf Coast State College.

Third-seeded Georgia Tech will play in its first ACC tourney game Friday at 8:30 p.m. against Clemson. McQueen has been a starter in 16 of the Yellow Jackets' 20 games, and she has averaged 9.1 points per contest. McQueen scored a collegiate high of 17 points the last time Tech played Clemson on Feb. 4.

If Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech win Friday, their semifinal would be 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

+1 
GeorgiaTech_McQueen_Loyal_2021-742x1024.jpg

McQueen

 Karl L. Moore
+1 
Gregg_D_Asia_21WB_HEAD_46.jpg

Gregg
