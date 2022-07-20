 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Wilson/Post 1 Baseball Star

Former Wilson/Post 1 star Zay Paul named baseball coach at Morris College

FLORENCE, S.C. – Zay Paul has already had his share of big moments as a player and assistant coach.

He starred at Wilson High School, Florence-Darlington Tech and then Claflin University.

After winning two American Legion state titles as a player (2017 state tourney MVP) for Florence American Legion Post 1 and another as an assistant coach last year, Paul hopes to carry that success as Morris College's baseball coach.

“I want to change the culture, there,” said Paul, whose parents graduated from Morris. “I want to bring in guys and teach them to play the right way and how to play the game and enjoy the game.”

Paul not only credits his experience playing at Wilson, FDTC and Claflin, he also gives a lot of credit for this opportunity to Derick Urquhart, Florence Post 1's baseball coach.

“Under (Urquhart), I learned how to coach, how to coach in big moments and how to understand and get the most out of each player,” Paul said. “Coaching under him made me want to coach more. He’s a big reason I got this opportunity.”

After finishing his playing career at Claflin, Paul also served as an assistant there one season and learned a lot.

“I learned it’s a lot of responsibility,” said Paul, who graduated from Claflin with a degree in human performance and recreation. “But it’s something that I like. I learned a lot from there. You have to be patient and use everything you have to help the team. You have to put them in a situation where they play to the best of their ability. I learned how to play them way they should be played.”

All that’s left is for Paul to become situated with his new job.

“It’s amazing to have a job (in Sumter) so close to home,” Paul said. “It’s even better to go to work where a lot of my family went to school. I’m just ready to go to work. My door is always open for anybody that wants to come.”

AFD52861-.jpg

Paul

 SUBMITTED
