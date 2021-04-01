Former Wilson star Jack Pawloski thriving at Gardner-Webb

FLORENCE, S.C. — All Jack Pawloski wanted was to play.

After not being able to during his three years as a punter at Elon College, the former Wilson standout has done more than play at Gardner-Webb. He was recently the Big South Conference special teams player of the week after pinning two of his three punts on the opponent’s 5- and 4-yard line during a double-overtime win against Presbyterian.

“That was pretty exciting. It was the first time I had been honored for player of the week in college,” Pawloski said. “Punting two inside their 5-yard line, I guess that helped out our team a little bit and helped get us a win when we were in a tight game.”

Pawloski averaged 37 yards per punt in that game and is averaging 36 through five punts this spring. During the 2019 season, he averaged 42 yards. When he signed with Elon out of Wilson in 2016, Pawloski was considered the front-runner of the class coming in. But late in the summer, Elon added another punter, 6-foot-6 Hunter Stephenson, who punted a long of 67 yards in 2018.

“That’s kind of physics, at that point, I’m 6-0,” Pawloski said. “He has a bigger leg, so it’s a bigger punt. I felt I was more consistent. He’d hit a big punt, and I’d try to match it, and it wouldn’t go as well as I planned.”