Former Wilson star Jack Pawloski thriving at Gardner-Webb

FLORENCE, S.C. — All Jack Pawloski wanted was to play.
After not being able to during his three years as a punter at Elon College, the former Wilson standout has done more than play at Gardner-Webb. He was recently the Big South Conference special teams player of the week after pinning two of his three punts on the opponent’s 5- and 4-yard line during a double-overtime win against Presbyterian.
“That was pretty exciting. It was the first time I had been honored for player of the week in college,” Pawloski said. “Punting two inside their 5-yard line, I guess that helped out our team a little bit and helped get us a win when we were in a tight game.”
Pawloski averaged 37 yards per punt in that game and is averaging 36 through five punts this spring. During the 2019 season, he averaged 42 yards. When he signed with Elon out of Wilson in 2016, Pawloski was considered the front-runner of the class coming in. But late in the summer, Elon added another punter, 6-foot-6 Hunter Stephenson, who punted a long of 67 yards in 2018.
“That’s kind of physics, at that point, I’m 6-0,” Pawloski said. “He has a bigger leg, so it’s a bigger punt. I felt I was more consistent. He’d hit a big punt, and I’d try to match it, and it wouldn’t go as well as I planned.”
Pawloski red-shirted in 2017, but never saw the field in a game during his three years at Elon. After graduating from Elon in three years with a marketing degree, he opted to become a graduate transfer to Gardner-Webb.
“I worked really hard over the summer (in 2019) with an acclaimed kicking coach, Dan Orner, in Charlotte. And we just changed my game plan when I got up to punt,” Pawloski said. “My mindset was, instead of trying to crush the ball every time and try a 50-yard punt, I’d aim for a 42-yard punt with 4.2-second hang time. Not my best punt every time, but doing that every single time is a lot better than hitting a 60-yard punt and then a 30-yard punt, although that might average the same.
“And with that mindset, I averaged 42 yards per punt at Gardner-Webb,” he added. “So, that worked out pretty well for me.”
Gardner-Webb’s first game this spring was against none other than Elon — a game the Bulldogs won 42-20.
“Having graduated from Elon, it was pretty neat seeing all my friends and then playing against them,” Pawloski said. “A lot of the players that I knew were joking as they lined up against me when I was ready to punt that they were going to block it and all that.”
Pawloski punted twice against Elon, averaging 34.5 yards, and had landed one punt inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Also this season and for most of 2019, Pawloski has been the holder for Gardner-Webb’s field-goal attempts.
“So far this spring, we’ve played two games and I’ve held 13 times and punted five times,” Pawloski said. “That’s a pretty good sign for the offense.”
All this time, Pawloski has already completed a master's degree in December in business administration. Currently, he is working on yet another master's degree, this one in accounting.
Obviously, Pawloski wants to make this college football experience last as long as he can.
“I didn’t punt a single snap at Elon. So, that’s another reason I’m staying and playing as long as I can,” Pawloski said. “This is really fun right now because it’s my first time I’ve really seen all the hard work I’ve put in pay off. To receive a conference-wide honor is really exciting, and I was glad I could help out our team.”