 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wilson star Loyal McQueen ACC Freshman of the Week at Georgia Tech
0 comments
Former Wilson Star at Georgia Tech

Former Wilson star Loyal McQueen ACC Freshman of the Week at Georgia Tech

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Georgia Tech Notre Dame Basketball

Georgia Tech's Loyal McQueen (00) drives downcourt next to Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples (21) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Georgia Tech won 82-67. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

 Associated Press

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Loyal McQueen didn't take long to get comfortable at Georgia Tech, where she has been a Yellow Jacket starter from the team's first game.

On Monday, the former Wilson High School star and two-time Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year was honored as the ACC's Freshman of the Week for the sport.

McQueen has scored in double figures in each game so far. This past week, she averaged 12 points.

In the win over Boston College, the freshman guard recorded a pair of career bests with 13 points and five assists. McQueen helped Georgia Tech to its highest scoring output (86) in a conference game in second-year head coach Nell Fortner’s tenure.

 On Sunday, she helped the Yellow Jackets pick up their first ever win at Notre Dame, contributing 11 points, including a 4-for-5 effort at the charity stripe.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach
College

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach

  • Updated

Lovie Smith was introduced in March 2016 as the coach who would turn around the Illinois football program after years of mediocrity and embarrassment. After five seasons, the Illini still are spinning their wheels, and without seeing significant progress under Smith, the university announced Sunday that it has cut ties with him. Smith never had a winning season in Champaign, going 17-39 ...

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest
College

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest

  • Updated

Just because Mike Krzyzewski says it, the entire college basketball world is required by statute to come to a screeching halt so Very Serious People can parse What It All Means. This is true even when Krzyzewski openly pondering the moral dilemma of playing college basketball during an uncontrolled pandemic Tuesday night wasn’t actually anything that hasn’t already been said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert