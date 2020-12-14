Former Wilson star Loyal McQueen ACC Freshman of the Week at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Loyal McQueen didn't take long to get comfortable at Georgia Tech, where she has been a Yellow Jacket starter from the team's first game.
On Monday, the former Wilson High School star and two-time Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year was honored as the ACC's Freshman of the Week for the sport.
McQueen has scored in double figures in each game so far. This past week, she averaged 12 points.
In the win over Boston College, the freshman guard recorded a pair of career bests with 13 points and five assists. McQueen helped Georgia Tech to its highest scoring output (86) in a conference game in second-year head coach Nell Fortner’s tenure.
On Sunday, she helped the Yellow Jackets pick up their first ever win at Notre Dame, contributing 11 points, including a 4-for-5 effort at the charity stripe.
