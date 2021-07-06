Four Coker women's golfers named WGCA All-American scholars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Maggie Jennings-Campbell, Mackenzie Mulkiewicz, Katie Smith and Jordan White have been named All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), announced by the organization today (Tuesday, July 6).
The quartet represented Coker University out of 1,432 total student-athletes recognized. The minimum cumulative grade point average is 3.50.
Jennings-Campbell played in five tournaments and 12 rounds as a freshman. She finished ninth individually at the Sixth Annual Cobra Spring Invite (Mar. 15-16) with identical scores of 82. Academically, she was also named to the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
This is Jennings-Campbell's first career All-American Scholar selection. The Ontario, Canada native is the daughter of Susan Jennings and John Campbell, and is a criminology major.
Mulkiewicz played in five tournaments and 12 rounds in her first year in Hartsville. Academically, she was also named to the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
This is Mulkiewicz's first career All-American Scholar selection. The Quakertown, Pa. native is a double-major in criminology and psychology.
Smith played in five tournaments and 12 rounds this year, averaging an 83.0 score. She finished tied for fifth at the Sixth Annual Cobra Spring Invite (Mar. 15-16) with scores of 77 and 85. Academically, she was also named to the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
This is Smith's second career All-American Scholar honor. The Murrells Inlet, S.C. native is the daughter of Jay and Sherri Smith, and is an elementary education major.
White played in five tournaments and 12 rounds as a junior, averaging a score of 82.17. She finished 11th at the Sixth Annual Cobra Spring Invite (Mar. 15-16) with scores of 79 and 87. Academically, she was also named to the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
This is White's second career All-American Scholar honor. The Myrtle Beach, S.C. native is the daughter of Cole and Mandee White, and is a communications major.