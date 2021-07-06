Four Coker women's golfers named WGCA All-American scholars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Maggie Jennings-Campbell, Mackenzie Mulkiewicz, Katie Smith and Jordan White have been named All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), announced by the organization today (Tuesday, July 6).

The quartet represented Coker University out of 1,432 total student-athletes recognized. The minimum cumulative grade point average is 3.50.

Jennings-Campbell played in five tournaments and 12 rounds as a freshman. She finished ninth individually at the Sixth Annual Cobra Spring Invite (Mar. 15-16) with identical scores of 82. Academically, she was also named to the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

This is Jennings-Campbell's first career All-American Scholar selection. The Ontario, Canada native is the daughter of Susan Jennings and John Campbell, and is a criminology major.

Mulkiewicz played in five tournaments and 12 rounds in her first year in Hartsville. Academically, she was also named to the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

This is Mulkiewicz's first career All-American Scholar selection. The Quakertown, Pa. native is a double-major in criminology and psychology.