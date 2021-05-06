Francis Marion announces summer sports camps

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Activities Camp
Francis Marion University will hold its annual FMU Activities Camp 2021, June 14-July 2. The camp for boys and girls, ages 5-14, is divided into three weekly sessions and runs weekdays from 8 a.m. until noon. The cost is $70 per camper per session. For those who participated in a past year's camp, the sessions are reduced to $60 each. To receive this discount, registration must be done by mail or in-person in the FMU athletics department. The discount is not available through on-line registration. Camp activities – taught by FMU coaches – include kickball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, basketball, and swimming. Swimming is not taught, but life jackets are available. Activities will vary from week to week, so as to introduce many different sports. Campers will be divided into groups by ages, and will receive an Activities Camp T-shirt. To ensure the safety of all campers, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. For more information, go to www.fmupatriots.com or contact camp director Mark Bluman at 843-661-1239 or mbluman@fmarion.edu
Baseball Camp
Francis Marion University has announced two sessions of its Baseball Camp 2021, an opportunity for young athletes to develop and polish their diamond skills. The annual camp, for children ages 7-12, will be held June 21-25 and July 12-16 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Conducted by Francis Marion head baseball coach Art Inabinet and members of the Patriot baseball team, the camps will stress learning basic game strategy and making the most of individual skills. The camps will cost $90 per session, if paid in advance, or $100 on the first day of camp. Enrollment is limited. Each camper will receive a T-shirt. Inabinet is in his 21st year at the helm of the FMU baseball program and has recorded more than 700 career coaching victories. To ensure the safety of all campers, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. For complete details, go to www.fmupatruiots.com or contact the FMU Athletics Office at 843-661-1240.
Tennis Camp
Francis Marion University has scheduled two sessions of its annual Tennis Camp 2021, June 14-17 and July 12-15, for boys and girls ages 8 to 18. The camp will be held Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon on the Kassab Courts on the FMU campus. The cost will be $60 per camper per session or $100 for both sessions. Each camper will receive a T-shirt. FMU men’s and women’s tennis coach Garth Thomson is the camp coordinator and instructor. To ensure the safety of all campers, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. To register or for more information, go to www.fmupatriots.com , call 843-661-1240, or contact Thomson at 843-661-1185.
Soccer Day Camp
Francis Marion University has scheduled a Soccer Camp 2021 for boys and girls ages 5 to 10 the week of June 21-25. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The cost is $125 per camper. Patriot women's soccer head coach Chelsea Parker will direct the camp. To ensure the safety of all campers, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. For more information, go to www.fmupatriots.com or contact Parker at 843-661-1244 or chelsea.parker@fmarion.edu
Baseball Prospect ID June Camp
The Francis Marion University baseball program will hold a Prospect Showcase Camp for players entering the 10th through 12th grades on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. The event will be held on FMU's Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium within the Griffin Athletic Complex. Registration will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the stadium and the cost is $75. Players will participate in a workout that includes instruction, timed 60-yard sprints, batting practice, defensive showcase at their position, pitcher's bullpens, with a possible scrimmage to be played. Assessments will include speed, fielding, hitting, infield/outfield velocity and arm strength, batter's exit velocity, and velocity for pitchers. To ensure the safety of all camp participants, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. For more information, call 843-661-4624 or e-mail cgallman@fmarion.edu . Walk-up registration will also be available.
Men’s Soccer Prospect ID June Camp
Francis Marion University will hold a Men's Soccer ID Camp on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The non-refundable cost of the camp will be $90. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on the soccer training fields behind the Smith University Center on the main campus. The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and will include a training session, small-sided games, and 11v11 games. A break for lunch (not provided) will occur at noon. The camp includes a tour of the campus and a question and answer session with players and the coaching staff. The camp will conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. To ensure the safety of all camp participants, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. Contact coach Luis Rincon at 843-661-1241 or luis.rincon@fmarion.edu for more information.
Women’s Soccer Prospect ID June Camp
The Francis Marion University women's soccer program has scheduled a 2021 Prospect ID Camp for high school age players (grades 8-12) on Sunday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The non-refundable cost of the camp will be $75. Registration must be done in advance. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on the soccer training fields behind the Smith University Center on the main campus. The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and will include a training session, small-sided games, and 11v11 games. A break for lunch (not provided) will occur at noon. The camp includes a tour of the campus and a question and answer session with players and the coaching staff. The camp will conclude at approximately 4 p.m. To ensure the safety of all camp participants, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. Contact coach Chelsea Parker at 843-661-1244 or chelsea.parker@fmarion.edu for more information.
Women’s Soccer Prospect ID July Camp
The Francis Marion University women's soccer program will hold an ID Camp for players in grades 9-12 on July 17-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost of the camp will be $125 and lunch is included both days. Registration must be done in advance. This is NOT an overnight camp. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on the soccer training fields behind the Smith University Center on the main campus. The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and will include a training session, small-sided games, and 11v11 games. To ensure the safety of all camp participants, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. Contact FMU women's head coach Chelsea Parker at 843-661-1244 or chelsea.parker@fmarion.edu for more information.