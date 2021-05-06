Francis Marion announces summer sports camps

Francis Marion University will hold its annual FMU Activities Camp 2021, June 14-July 2. The camp for boys and girls, ages 5-14, is divided into three weekly sessions and runs weekdays from 8 a.m. until noon. The cost is $70 per camper per session. For those who participated in a past year's camp, the sessions are reduced to $60 each. To receive this discount, registration must be done by mail or in-person in the FMU athletics department. The discount is not available through on-line registration. Camp activities – taught by FMU coaches – include kickball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, basketball, and swimming. Swimming is not taught, but life jackets are available. Activities will vary from week to week, so as to introduce many different sports. Campers will be divided into groups by ages, and will receive an Activities Camp T-shirt. To ensure the safety of all campers, covid-19 protocols will be followed at the camp. For more information, go to www.fmupatriots.com or contact camp director Mark Bluman at 843-661-1239 or mbluman@fmarion.edu