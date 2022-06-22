Francis Marion baseball, men's tennis add players

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University head coach Art Inabinet has announced that two players will enroll at FMU and join the Patriots this fall via transfers: 6-1 center fielder Zack Summerville of Gastonia, N.C., and 6-0 first baseman Spencer Hunter of Union, Mo.

Summerville played the past two seasons at Catawba Valley Community College, where he helped the Red Hawks win a Region 10 Tournament championship. A left-handed batter, he compiled a .353 batting average this past season with a team-leading 72 hits, 14 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 58 runs scored, and 57 runs batted in. He posted a .451 on-base percentage and stole 11 bases en route to earning Region 10 first-team All-West Division Team and first-team All-Region honors.

As a freshman, he hit .293 with five homers, four doubles, 22 RBIs, and registered a .517 on-base percentage.

Summerville is a graduate of North Gaston High School, where he played for coach Jesse Martin. He was named All-Conference in 2019 and was awarded the Male Athlete of the Year during his time with the Wildcats.

"Zack has played two years of college baseball at a high level at CVCC,” said Inabinet. “He is a good defender in the outfield, throws well, and hits for power. He will be a much-needed left-handed hitter in the outfield that will add value to our lineup.”

Hunter spent two seasons with the St. Charles Community College Cougars in Cottleville, Mo. He was named first-team All-Region 16 in 2022 and All-Conference in both 2021 and 2022. At the plate this past season, he ranked 19th nationally with a .432 average, and recorded 17 doubles, 10 homers, and 47 RBIs. Hunter was also 22 of 24 in stolen base attempts with a .529 on-base percentage and a .748 slugging percentage.

As a freshman, he hit .312 with six doubles, nine homers, and 43 RBIs.

He is a product of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, where he played under the direction of coach Robert Struckhoff. He was named All-Conference and All-District three times, while also earning All-State twice during his time with the Knights.

"Spencer had a great year at St. Charles hitting over .400 from the left side. He will have an opportunity to start at first base and hit in the middle of our lineup.”

Francis Marion completed its 2022 season with a 29-19 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. Francis Marion loses 13 seniors from last season's squad.

MEN'S TENNIS

Patriots add

Plath to team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion men’s tennis head coach Jay Evans has announced the signing of Niklas Plath of Albstadt, Germany, to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots.

Plath, 6-1 and 154 pounds, is a product of Gymnasium Ebingen in Albstadt.

He won the 2020 District Winter Cup U16 competition with a straight-sets win.

“Niklas has overcome unique obstacles (covid) to develop into a very strong juniors player,” said Evans. “He is an offensively-minded baseline player and very athletic. He has a lot of national experience, and I look for him to have an immediate impact on our line-up in 2023.”

Francis Marion will lose only one player off last season’s squad that finished 14-7 with a No.46 national ranking in the final poll. In the team’s first season as a member of Conference Carolinas, FMU placed fifth during the regular season and then advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.