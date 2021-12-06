 Skip to main content
Francis Marion baseball secures Southern sparkplugs
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of two players during the recent national signing period: 5-11 left-handed pitcher Riley Akins of Martinez, Ga., and 6-0 third baseman Charlie Bussey III of Graniteville, S.C. The two will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.

Akins is a senior at Evans High School, where he plays for coach Ricky Beale. During his junior year, he was named first-team All-Region 6A and first-team CSRA All-Area as he dominated the strike zone for the Knights. He compiled a 3-4 record in 15 appearances with a 4.17 earned run average and 51 strikeouts in 40 innings.

Bussey is a senior at Aquinas High School and played previously at Midland Valley High School. He registered a .500 batting average in 25 games with 10 home runs, 27 runners batted in and an on-base percentage of .621, while earning first-team All-Area for his 2021 season.

“Riley is an exceptional player and has the opportunity to pitch right away as a freshman in 2023,” Inabinet said. “He is a mid-80s pitcher who has a lot of movement on his fastball and also throws a great breaking ball. With Charlie, you cannot talk enough about his ability to hit. He is a big, physical right-handed hitter who runs well, has great arm strength and is very athletic. He is projected to be a defensive anchor at third base in 2023.”

The 2022 FMU baseball team will open its season on Feb. 4 at Sparrow Stadium against Limestone University.

