Francis Marion baseball secures Southern sparkplugs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of two players during the recent national signing period: 5-11 left-handed pitcher Riley Akins of Martinez, Ga., and 6-0 third baseman Charlie Bussey III of Graniteville, S.C. The two will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.

Akins is a senior at Evans High School, where he plays for coach Ricky Beale. During his junior year, he was named first-team All-Region 6A and first-team CSRA All-Area as he dominated the strike zone for the Knights. He compiled a 3-4 record in 15 appearances with a 4.17 earned run average and 51 strikeouts in 40 innings.

Bussey is a senior at Aquinas High School and played previously at Midland Valley High School. He registered a .500 batting average in 25 games with 10 home runs, 27 runners batted in and an on-base percentage of .621, while earning first-team All-Area for his 2021 season.