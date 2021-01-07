Francis Marion men lose opener at Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Francis Marion University men's basketball team began their abbreviated 2020-21 season on the road in a Peach Belt Conference matchup against Georgia College on Thursday afternoon. Despite strong performances by junior forward Langston Gaither and senior guard Holden Redparth, the Patriots fell 78-66 at the Centennial Center.

FMU will return to Florence for home opener on Saturday when the Patriots entertain Georgia Southwestern State University at 3:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 250 – only season ticket holders and player/staff family members identified on a pre-game pass list. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

Gaither led the Patriots (0-1, 0-1) with 20 points to go along with a team-high in rebounds (6). Redparth, a Rockville, Md., native, scored 16 points in his debut for the Patriots, while graduate transfer Kevin Holston Jr. was next among Patriot scorers with 12 points and three steals.

Georgia College (1-0, 1-0) was led by senior guard Jordan Thomas with 30 points. He was followed by Luke Chism who recorded 10 points and seven rebounds, and Kohl Roberts with 10 points and eight rebounds.