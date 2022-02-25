FRANCIS MARION MEN'S BASKETBALL COACH GARY EDWARDS: Don't stop the postgame Handshake Line

I couldn’t disagree more. If we can’t even ask our coaches and student-athletes to man up and congratulate the victors after a disappointing loss, to show some class and, yes, shake their hand, then college athletics has truly lost its way.

We are already teaching our young people that it’s OK to leave a situation if it becomes too hard or they become unhappy. We are already teaching our college athletes that it is every man for himself when it comes to cashing in on endorsement deals.

So now, instead of demanding our coaches and players do the right thing, to act in the correct manner, we’ll just use the handshake line as another excuse to avoid uncomfortable or challenging situations?

Tomorrow afternoon, the Francis Marion men’s basketball team will play King University in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Tournament. I am optimistic because several of our key players have recently departed “Boogerville”, and we are playing our best basketball of the season.

But whether we win or lose, whether we are “boogered up” or not, you’ll find the Patriots in the handshake line after the game.