FRANCIS MARION MEN'S BASKETBALL COACH GARY EDWARDS: Don't stop the postgame Handshake Line

“We put boogers on our fingers, then shake your hand.”
-- Biz Markie
Throughout my coaching career, when a player has exhibited a questionable attitude or perhaps just has struggled with a bad game, I have said that player is “boogered up”. When you are “boogered up” you reside in “Boogerville”, and it is important to the team you do your best to exit “Boogerville” as soon as possible.
A week ago, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard became “boogered up” when Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds to go in a blowout win for the Badgers.
Howard forcefully expressed his displeasure when Gard tried to explain the situation in the postgame handshake line.
Unfortunately, things escalated when Wisconsin assistant Joe Krablenhoft added his two cents, and Howard took a swing at him. As punches go, it was a pretty weak one, but the Howard was suspended for the remaining five games of the regular season and fined $40,000.
Immediately, there were calls to abolish the handshake line. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said, “If it’s my call, I think we should just take away the handshake line.” ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale also said the time has come to eliminate the tradition.
I couldn’t disagree more. If we can’t even ask our coaches and student-athletes to man up and congratulate the victors after a disappointing loss, to show some class and, yes, shake their hand, then college athletics has truly lost its way.
We are already teaching our young people that it’s OK to leave a situation if it becomes too hard or they become unhappy. We are already teaching our college athletes that it is every man for himself when it comes to cashing in on endorsement deals.
So now, instead of demanding our coaches and players do the right thing, to act in the correct manner, we’ll just use the handshake line as another excuse to avoid uncomfortable or challenging situations?
Tomorrow afternoon, the Francis Marion men’s basketball team will play King University in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Tournament. I am optimistic because several of our key players have recently departed “Boogerville”, and we are playing our best basketball of the season.
But whether we win or lose, whether we are “boogered up” or not, you’ll find the Patriots in the handshake line after the game.