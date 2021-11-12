FRANCIS MARION MEN'S BASKETBALL COACH GARY EDWARDS: The Pecan Festival

I was in the cash line and it started to rain. Everyone huddled under a few umbrellas. Short people, tall people, black people, white people…all laughing, all sharing a few umbrellas and a few stories because, after all, it was a long line.

I laughed to myself when I saw Bob Juback from WBTW. My dog, Holly, and I watch ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption each night in my bedroom and when it ends at 6 p.m., I say, “Let’s go watch Bobby Juback” as we head to our living room.

I didn’t see anyone from CNN or FOX at the Pecan Festival last Saturday. No need for them to come, I guess, unless they had a hankering for a good turkey leg. The scene certainly didn’t fit their respective narratives.

But the scene did emotionally move me. For this is the South I choose to remember from my youth and the South I choose to believe exists today. When it rains I believe we still huddle under the same umbrella down here.

And we all should bundle up, protect each other if you will, from the cold winds that sometimes sweep down from the north.