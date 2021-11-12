FRANCIS MARION MEN'S BASKETBALL COACH GARY EDWARDS: You just have to laugh

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When things get so absurd and so stupid and so ridiculous that you just can’t bear it, you cannot help but turn everything into a joke.

--David Byrne, lead singer for Talking Heads

That, the fact I am quoting the lead singer for Talking Heads, is in itself evidence enough of how absurd our world is. I applaud Kyrie Irving for keeping his feet planted firmly on his flat earth (look it up, kids) and rejecting, well, just about everything.

The last eighteen months or so have reminded me “life is a jest of the Gods…” and at times the only remedy, the only elixir worth its salt, is laughter. If you could peer behind my face mask, you’d see I am grinning like a possum.

I’ve been grinning, grinning for the last eighteen months, grinning through cancelled basketball games, and false positive COVID tests, and true positive COVID tests (not for myself, mind you, but for some of my players).

Thankfully, none of my players had severe symptoms. My heart goes out to those of you who have been affected; laughter, yet tears. Joy, yet sorrow.