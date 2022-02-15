Francis Marion's Lauryn Taylor earns national honor

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lauryn Taylor of Francis Marion has been recognized as the National Player of the Week by the Division II Conference Information Directors of America (D2CIDA).
Taylor earned the honor after being named Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her efforts in leading the Patriots to a 2-1 week.
A sophomore center from Blythewood, South Carolina, Taylor averaged 26.0 points and 18.0 rebounds per game with three assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the three games. She shot 54 percent (34-of-63) from the floor, 3-of-11 (27 percent) from the 3-point arc and 7-of-11 (64 percent) from the foul line. She began the week with 19 points and 10 rebounds with a steal and an assist in a loss to Chowan on Feb. 8. She then set a new career-high with 29 points and 23 rebounds with a block, a steal and one assist in a win over North Greenville on Feb. 11. Her 23 rebounds are the most by a Patriot in 26 seasons. Taylor then set another career-high with 30 points and grabbed 21 rebounds with one steal and one assist in a win over Converse on Feb. 12.
Patriots prepare for BartonFLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Barton College for a Conference Carolinas doubleheaders on Wednesday.
The women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.
The Francis Marion women (13-9, 12-8) have won two in a row and are now in sixth-place in the conference standings, only two games out of fourth place. Barton, 21-1 heading into a Tuesday night contest with Chowan University, is ranked eighth nationally and sits atop the conference standings at 17-1.
Wednesday’s game will feature the reigning conference Player of the Week in FMU’s sophomore 6-0 center Lauryn Taylor and the reigning Defensive Player of the Week in Barton’s 6-2 senior center Shanika Peterkin. Taylor leads the conference in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is fifth in rebounding at 9.3 rebounds per contest, while Peterkin is second in scoring at 16.5 ppg and second in rebounding at 9.8 rpg.
FMU leads the all-time series 6-1.
The Francis Marion men (11-11, 9-11) have won three straight and climbed to eighth in the conference standings (the fifth and sixth-place finishers host first-round conference tournament games), while Barton (12-12, 10-10) is seventh, one game ahead of the Patriots. Only two-and-a-half games separate positions five though eight in the standings.
Junior guard Tionne Rollins (14.0 ppg) and freshman 6-8 center Jonah Pierce (13.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg) lead the FMU attack, while the Bulldogs are paced by sophomore guards Malik Bryant (17.6 ppg) and Donaven Hairston (17.0 ppg), who rank third and fourth in the conference in scoring.
FMU leads the all-time series with Barton 5-3. Patriot head coach Gary Edwards began his head coaching career at Barton (then known as Atlantic Christian College) in 1984.