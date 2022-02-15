Francis Marion's Lauryn Taylor earns national honor

A sophomore center from Blythewood, South Carolina, Taylor averaged 26.0 points and 18.0 rebounds per game with three assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the three games. She shot 54 percent (34-of-63) from the floor, 3-of-11 (27 percent) from the 3-point arc and 7-of-11 (64 percent) from the foul line. She began the week with 19 points and 10 rebounds with a steal and an assist in a loss to Chowan on Feb. 8. She then set a new career-high with 29 points and 23 rebounds with a block, a steal and one assist in a win over North Greenville on Feb. 11. Her 23 rebounds are the most by a Patriot in 26 seasons. Taylor then set another career-high with 30 points and grabbed 21 rebounds with one steal and one assist in a win over Converse on Feb. 12.