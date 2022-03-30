Francis Marion's Liam Day conference player of week

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion sophomore Liam Day is the Conference Carolinas men's tennis player of the week for the second time.

A native of Edenvale, South Africa, Day won both his singles and doubles matches as FMU defeated Emmanuel 6-1 in its only action of the week. That victory was the squad’s eighth consecutive -- the longest streak in 16 seasons dating back to a 15-match streak in 2006.

Day teamed with Leonel Gonzalez to rally and win 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker) at the No. 1 doubles position to clinch the doubles point for FMU (after the other two doubles matches had been split). He then beat Emmanuel's Thembo Makhanya 6-2, 7-5 at No.1 singles.

Those victories also improved his season marks to 9-0 in doubles play and 8-1 in singles action.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Patriots sign

four players

FLORENCE – Francis Marion women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker signed 5-foot-2 goalkeeper Emily Casey of Charlotte, N.C., 5-5 defender Paula Sanabria of Barbera Del Valles, Spain, and 5-5 defender Johanna Kindbom of Lerum, Sweden.

Casey is a senior at Ardrey Kell High School, where she plays for coach Kim Montgomery. This season, she has helped the Knights to an 8-0-1 record by allowing only one goal in 640 minutes (a 0.13 goals against average) and recording 42 saves with six shutouts.

She earned first-team All-Conference and All-Region accolades as a junior in 2021. She has been named a NCHSAA Scholar Athlete each of the past three seasons and is a member of the National Technical Honor Society.

"We are excited to add Emily Casey to our roster,” Parker said. “She is a great shot stopper and has great potential."

Sanabria is a transfer from Missouri Valley College, where she played two seasons. Last fall, she started all 21 matches as the Vikings went 14-6-1 and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament for the second straight year. She recorded five goals and one assist on 19 shots as Missouri Valley ended the year ranked 21st nationally. She earned Heart of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors once in 2021 and registered a hat trick in the quarterfinal match of the conference tournament.

Sanabria has been a Dean’s List student on multiple occasions.

She is a product of Institut La Romanica.

"Paula will add immediate college-level experience to our back line. She is incredible in the air, technically sound, and capable of playing the ball out of the back. Most importantly, she will bring an experienced playing mindset to our 2022 squad."

Kindbom is a product of Lerums Gymnasium and will enter FMU as a freshman this fall.

"We are more than excited to add Swedish winger and outside back Johanna Kindbom to our roster. Johanna is a very sound technical and tactical player. She will also add an attacking mindset to our back line."

The recent 2021 FMU squad loses six seniors off its roster.

The 2022 recruiting class for Parker already includes 5-4 forward Ashlyn Farrar of Clover, S.C.; 5-7 attacking midfielder Izzy Ashley of Kannapolis, N.C.; 5-7 midfielder/defender Abbey Brosnihan and 5-6 midfielder/defender Emma Brosnihan, both of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; 5-0 midfielder Gianna Pavone of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 5-6 forward Kylie Reif of West Lafayette, Ind., and 5-7 forward-defender Rebeka Bobocka of Bratislava, Slovakia.