FRIDAY NIGHT HITS: Post 1 breaks out of slump

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Qualiek Crawford knew how much Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart had harped on better two-strike approaches.

Not just for him, but the rest of the team.

Just so happened Friday in the bottom of the second with a runner on base, Crawford faced two strikes.

This time, he delivered an RBI triple that breathed life into a struggling offense. It was the first of six runs that frame and set Friday's tone for Florence's 8-5 win over Richland Post 215 at American Legion Field.

It also snapped a three-game losing streak.

"We had some good at-bats early, especially in that second inning," said Urquhart, whose team improved to 5-3. "That was one of those breakout innings that we needed to have after we went 22 straight innings without scoring a run. It ended up being 23 after the first (Post 1 left the bases loaded). And then, we put up six. It put everybody at ease."

After Crawford's triple gave Florence a 1-0 lead, Parker Winfield added an RBI double, Brody Cook an RBI groundout, and a two-run single by Shemar Simes. Tanner Hall finished the scoring with a run-scoring single of his own.

Richland scored two in the third, but Winfield homered in the bottom half to switch the momentum back to Post 1. While Post 1 struggled at the plate again during the fourth and fifth innings, Richland got back in contention with Jake Sears' two-run homer in the fifth that narrowed Florence's lead to 7-5.

That was, until the bottom of the sixth when Cam Cannarella crushed a homer to right.

Luke Miller was the winning pitcher, and Harrison Moore earned the save.

But at the plate, Post 1's inconsistency is something Urquhart wants to see less of.

"We got complacent the rest of the game," Urquhart said. "We had seven of our last 10 outs as strikeouts. We've got to cut down on the strikeouts. So, the strikeout number was still high. But looking up there with eight runs and 10 hits, and after coming off the week we had last week, this is a much better improvement, and I hope this is the start of something."

Florence next plays at home, hosting Murrells Inlet in a Monday doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.

NOTE: Post 1 wore their seldom-used Cardinals uniforms Friday. It pays homage to the late 1940’s and early ’50’s Florence Post 1 Cardinals, one of two mascots Florence used during the years (the other being the "Yellow Jackets").

"We'll probably wear it more now since we won," Urquhart said. "A lot know the history behind the Cardinals. We like to recognize the past teams from early in the day."

