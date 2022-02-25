FRIDAY'S COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Davis, Smith shine during FMU softball win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Junior right-handed pitcher Rachel Davis struck out a career-high 13 batters, and sophomore right fielder Katie Smith tripled with the bases loaded for Francis Marion's softball team, which won 4-1 Friday over West Liberty.
Davis needed 108 pitches to register her second complete game of the season. She allowed only a first-inning run, four hits, and two walks. At one point, she retired 13 batters in a row.
Trailing 1-0 in the first, the Patriots loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. With two outs, Smith rocketed a line drive to the right centerfield wall that scored all three runners. Smith singled to lead off the FMU fourth frame. She went to third on a double by freshman designated player Emma Moberg and then scored on a successful squeeze bunt by freshman second baseman Laurin Nodine to up the margin to 4-1.
Smith was the lone Patriot with multiple hits.
BASEBALL
Francis Marion 6
North Greenville 4
TIGERVILLE -- The Patriots scored six runs during the seventh and eighth innings to rally from a four-run deficit.
Francis Marion improves to 7-4 overall and evens its conference mark at 2-2.
FMU senior righty Reece Kleinhelter (1-0) got the win out of the bullpen. And, senior right-hander Nick Palumbo tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his second save.
The Patriots were paced by junior catcher Isaac Schuck, who went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and extended his streak of safely reaching base to 54 games dating back to the 2020 season. Senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield also had two hits with a double.
FDTC 5
East Georgia State 4
FLORENCE -- The Stingers scored three in the fifth, rallying to the win.