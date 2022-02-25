FRIDAY'S COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Davis, Smith shine during FMU softball win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Junior right-handed pitcher Rachel Davis struck out a career-high 13 batters, and sophomore right fielder Katie Smith tripled with the bases loaded for Francis Marion's softball team, which won 4-1 Friday over West Liberty.

Davis needed 108 pitches to register her second complete game of the season. She allowed only a first-inning run, four hits, and two walks. At one point, she retired 13 batters in a row.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, the Patriots loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. With two outs, Smith rocketed a line drive to the right centerfield wall that scored all three runners. Smith singled to lead off the FMU fourth frame. She went to third on a double by freshman designated player Emma Moberg and then scored on a successful squeeze bunt by freshman second baseman Laurin Nodine to up the margin to 4-1.

Smith was the lone Patriot with multiple hits.

BASEBALL

Francis Marion 6

North Greenville 4

TIGERVILLE -- The Patriots scored six runs during the seventh and eighth innings to rally from a four-run deficit.