FRIDAY'S FMU SPORTS ROUNDUP: FMU baseball's Todd Mattox safely reaches base again, extends streak to 69 games

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. -- Francis Marion (15-11 overall, 5-8 Conference Carolinas) lost 19-8 to Emmanuel on Friday.

Senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield led FMU with three hits, while graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles had two hits, a homer, and drove in four runs. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox went 2-for-4 and extended his streak of safely reaching base to 69 games, 19 shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Trailing 17-0 in the fifth inning, the Patriots got on the board when graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten led off with a double and later scored on an RBI-ground out by senior center fielder Bill Hanna.

FMU added a second tally in the sixth when junior shortstop Naphis Llanos drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a run-scoring single by Nobles. The Patriots plated six runs in the seventh, all crossing the plate with two outs. A trio of RBI-singles by Llanos, Mattox, and senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez proceeded a three-run homer by Nobles, his 10th long ball of the season.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 2-7

North Greenville 7-6

TIGERVILLE -- In Game 2, FMU junior right-hander Casey Kurent pitched one-hit ball over six innings of relief work, allowing the Patriots to rally for an 11-inning win.

FMU is 18-13 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

FMU scored twice in the top of the 11th and held off a last-ditch effort by the Crusaders in the bottom of the frame. Patriot freshman designated hitter Emma Moberg was placed on second via the international tiebreaker rule to start the frame and went to third on a ground out. Senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson was hit by a pitch and then stole second base. On the play, NGU tried to pick Moberg off third, but the throw was wild allowing Moberg to score the go-ahead run.

One batter later, senior outfielder Danielle Karacson singled home Patterson with a key insurance run.

A lead-off homer in the fourth by FMU junior first baseman Savana Rosson trimmed the deficit to 3-1. It was Rosson’s 12th round-tripper of the season, one shy of the school single-season record. In the fifth, Karacson cut the margin to 3-2 with an RBI triple to right field. Rosson followed with a walk, and was replaced by pinch runner Amaya Hush who then stole second. Both Hush and Karacson scored when junior infielder Megan Matsil’s two-out fly ball to left field was misplayed.

NGU responded with a single run in the bottom of the fifth to knot the score at 4-4. Both teams scored single runs in the ninth inning – FMU on a solo homer to left by Karacson – setting the stage for the wild 11th inning.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6

Erskine 1

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori rallied to win the doubles point for Francis Marion and the Patriots (7-3, 2-0) used that come-from-behind victory as a springboard for a 6-1 Conference Carolinas win.

After Erskine captured a win at the No.1 doubles position, FMU sophomore Julie Martincova and freshman Kim Venghaus earned a 6-3 victory at the No.2 slot. The doubles point came down to the No.3 spot where Karatantcheva and Cassetori rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win 7-5 and put Francis Marion up 1-0 heading into singles action.

Karatantcheva quickly upped that advantage to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No.3 singles. Freshman Paige Wise, the reigning conference Player of the Week, remained unbeaten on the season (6-0) with a 6-0, 7-5 victory at the top singles position and Martincova earned the match-clinching point with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) win at No.4 singles.

FMU senior Hermon Mikael (7-5, 6-3) and freshman Sophia Hansen (6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-6)) followed with victories at No.2 and 5 singles respectively to account for Francis Marion’s final tally.