FRIDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU softball swept in DH by North Georgia

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion's softball team lost to North Georgia in a Friday doubleheader by scores of 12-3 and 8-6.

Francis Marion (10-18, 6-10) will host ninth-ranked Young Harris College for a PBC twinbill on Sunday at 1 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff with pre-reserved tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.

FMU took an 3-0 advantage in the opening frame of game two, scoring all three runs after two were out. Junior first baseman Addie May singled back through the box to score junior left fielder Danielle Karacson. After Patriot starting pitcher Janecia Hemingway walked to loaded the bases, sophomore shortstop Megan Matsil ripped a 2-run double to the right-centerfield gap

UNG responded by scoring eight runs over the next four innings to take an 8-3 lead and in the process knock Hemingway (1-6) from the circle. Sophomore righty Rachel Davis pitched the final 3.1 and allowed only one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts.

Francis Marion scored once in the fifth – on a long RBI-double to straightaway center field by sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins – to draw within 8-4. The Patriots loaded the bases with no outs, but could not push across another run.