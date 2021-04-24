FRIDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU softball swept in DH by North Georgia

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion's softball team lost to North Georgia in a Friday doubleheader by scores of 12-3 and 8-6.
Francis Marion (10-18, 6-10) will host ninth-ranked Young Harris College for a PBC twinbill on Sunday at 1 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff with pre-reserved tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.
FMU took an 3-0 advantage in the opening frame of game two, scoring all three runs after two were out. Junior first baseman Addie May singled back through the box to score junior left fielder Danielle Karacson. After Patriot starting pitcher Janecia Hemingway walked to loaded the bases, sophomore shortstop Megan Matsil ripped a 2-run double to the right-centerfield gap
UNG responded by scoring eight runs over the next four innings to take an 8-3 lead and in the process knock Hemingway (1-6) from the circle. Sophomore righty Rachel Davis pitched the final 3.1 and allowed only one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Francis Marion scored once in the fifth – on a long RBI-double to straightaway center field by sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins – to draw within 8-4. The Patriots loaded the bases with no outs, but could not push across another run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Karacson hit a two-run homer to center that cut the deficit to 8-6. After a fly out, May singled and Hemingway walked to put the tying run on base, but the next two Patriots were retired on a strikeout and a fly out.
Nighthawk senior right-hander Kylee Smith (12-3) earned the win in both games. She tossed 6.1 innings in relief in the second game, and finished the doubleheader with 26 strikeouts. In the process, she set a new PBC career record with 1,213 strikeouts.
Karacson and May both had two hits for Francis Marion in the nightcap, while senior center fielder Jordan Carlson collected her third hit of the twinbill.
In the opener, Smith pitched six shutout innings and allowed only a fifth-inning bunt single. FMU sophomore right-hander Taylor Florea (4-7) took the loss as she worked 6.1 innings.
Francis Marion scored all three of its runs in the last of the seventh. Pinch-hitter Sarah Hilton lace a run-scoring double to left centerfielder to chase home Matsil. Karacson plated the final two tallies with a bases-loaded single back up the middle.
Carlson was the lone Patriot with multiple hits in the first contest going 2-for-2.