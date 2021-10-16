FRIDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU volleyball wins 10th consecutive match

CENTRAL, S.C. -- Sophomores Lexi Albright and Kaylee Gillespie returned to their native Upstate region of the Palmetto State and helped lead Francis Marion University to its 10th consecutive win as the Patriots swept Southern Wesleyan University 25-14, 25-19, 25-12, Friday evening (Oct. 15) in Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball action.

Francis Marion (14-8, 10-0) continues to lead the East Division standings and will conclude its brief two-match road swing with a 2 p.m. contest at North Greenville University on Saturday.

The 2021 squad becomes only the third FMU volleyball team to win 10 straight matches this century, joining the 2013 and 2008 teams. The school record is 20 consecutive wins during the 1981 campaign.

Albright led the Patriots with 14 kills and nine digs, while successfully handling all 12 of her serve receptions. Gillespie tallied 35 assists on only 77 attempts and dug up 14 balls for her 12th double-double of the season.

FMU junior Gracie Davis posted her fourth straight double-figure outing with 10 kills to go along with a .348 hitting percentage, while senior Lily Walton added nine kills and freshman libero Zoie Larkins a team-high 15 digs.

Ashlyn Holford led Southern Wesleyan (1-12, 0-9) with 10 kills.