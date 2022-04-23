FRIDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU women's tennis beats Southern Wesleyan

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 7

Southern Wesleyan 0

CENTRAL, S.C. -- The Patriots improved to 13-5 overall and 8-2 in the Conference Carolinas.

Junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori opened doubles play with a 6-1 win at the No.3 position, followed by victories by Wise and junior Hermon Mikael (6-1) at No.1 and sophomore Julie Martincova and freshman Sophia Hansen (6-3) at No.2.

Freshman Paige Wise improved her unbeaten singles record to 14-0 with a quick 6-0, 6-2 at the No.1 spot. Hansen upped the advantage to 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No.5, and Karatantcheva clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No.3.

--FMU Athletics

MEN'S LACROSSE

Anderson 18

Coker 15

HARTSVILLE -- Justin Beighey and Cal Gibson each recorded hat tricks for the Cobras. Zyaire Marshall, Henry Haskett and Sean Moran each netted two goals and Caden Gore and Corey Gales each scored once. Gibson helped on three Coker goals in the game, while four others each assisted on goals in the game.